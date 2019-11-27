New Haven Police Union, mayor sign new contract

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s Local Police Union and Mayor Toni Harp have signed off on a new contract.

The contract includes raises, retro pay for four years, and a pension for all with sick time buyback.

The last contract expired three years ago in 2016.

In August, the policy was ratified and past on to the Board of Alders after a 259 to 13 vote by members of the police union.

In September, the board approved the plan and sent it to Harp.

The new contract runs retroactively for six years — from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2022.

