NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A male was shot late Tuesday morning while trying to help a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel, according to police.

The victim was on his bicycle on Chapel Street, between Ferry Street and Popular Street, when he stopped to help. Another driver began arguing with the male, and then shot him. Police have not released the victim’s age.

Authorities said that the male walked into the emergency room at about 11:55 a.m. He is expected to survive.

Police have not found a crime scene, but did hear from a witness who said they may have heard a gunshot.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or call the anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.