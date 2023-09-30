NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new furry friend joined the New Haven Police Department family Friday.

Officer Sunny is New Haven’s new police comfort dog.

The department made this surprise announcement during their third annual fundraiser at the Trinity Bar and Restaurant on Friday.

“They are going into schools, they’re going into police stations, they’re just helping people that are in need and who have faced trauma in their lives,” said Isabella Firine, vice president and co-founder of For Cameron, Inc. “And they’re highly trained with anxiety, depression, trauma so they’re biggest thing is just going out and helping people.”

Officer Sunny is the second comfort dog to join the police force.

