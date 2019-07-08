New Haven Police’s PAL summer camp kicks off

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s a nice opportunity for kids to stay active this summer. The PAL summer camp in New Haven kicked off Monday morning.

The older kids started their camp day with a couple of laps around the track while the younger kids hit the pool.

Whether it’s a dive team demo from New Haven police or a little heckling on the basketball court, everyone has their favorite camp activity.

“I get to go swimming and go on field trips and I get to play with my friends,” said Jewell Miller, 11-years-old.

This will be the third summer for 11-year-old Jewell Miller. We caught up with her mom right after she got dropped off.

“So that way the community sees that they’re more positive figures and not all the time negative figures with all the things going on in the media today. So this helps the children to see what officers are actually doing on a day to day basis,” said Jessica Vidro, Jewell’s mother.

“It’s all about entrenching themselves in the community and what better way to do that than with our children right?” said Chief Otoniel Reyes, New Haven Police.

That’s part of the reason why the New Haven Police Athletic League put it on every year. They raise money so that more more than 200 kids ages 8 through 13 get fed, have a full day, and hopefully have some fun too.

“They’re fun, but they have a lot of rules and they’re strict,” said Miller.

Jewell’s mom likes that, she also likes that it’s free, and when they come home…

“They’re tired. Thank God. Very tired. And all they want to do is sleep and eat,” said Vidro.

Keeping busy having fun, and parents don’t have to pay a dime? Organizers say that’s a slam dunk.