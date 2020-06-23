New Haven pop-up pantry to distribute food to up to 450 families in the community

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will join officials from United Way of Greater New Haven Food Bank and Coordinated Food Assistance Network at a Neighborhood Pop-up Pantry on Thursday.

Officials say the Neighborhood Pop-up Pantry will be providing groceries to feed up to 450 families in the New Haven community. Thursday’s event will provide close to 50 lbs. of food per family.

The event is scheduled to kick off on June 25 from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Food will be distributed at the Floyd Athletic Baseball Field/Bowen Field Parking Lot on 399 Munson Street in New Haven.