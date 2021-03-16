New Haven prepares for more vaccines as eligibility pool expands

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond says a new day is on the horizon with the eligibility pool moving up for people 45 and older this Friday, and 16 and older starting April 5.

With that, she says the city and its community health partners have a lot of work to do ahead of the heightened demand as more and more people become eligible.

Director Bond says she met with the city clinic director and she, along with vaccination partners in the city like Fairhaven community health care, are re-working their mass vaccination plan, increasing access to the vaccines in vulnerable communities and bringing the vaccine to the neighborhoods as much as possible.

Bond tells News 8 the governor’s action is an opportunity to ensure those who need the vaccine can get the vaccine but also brings us closer to herd immunity. The concern now is waiting for an increase in vaccine allotment. The city of New Haven receives between 5,600 doses a week and that number is set to increase with the demand.

“So what they do and the way the vaccine providers work in the state is that they assess our demand weekly and they will increase the supply as needed,” Maritza Bond, Health Director, City of New Haven.

