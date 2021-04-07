New Haven preparing COVID vaccination clinic at Career High School for all of city’s high school students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Good news for New Haven high schoolers: the city is preparing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Career High School later this month.

High schoolers returned to the classroom for hybrid learning just this week after more than a year of remote learning. Now, the city’s health director says they’ll begin the process of bringing the vaccine right to students.

New Haven’s Health Director Maritza Bond says the vaccine clinic will begin at Career High School starting the week of April 12. She says hundreds of doses of Pfizer vaccines are on order specifically for Elm City high school students.

“The data tells us that the increase of rates among adolescent and young adults is prevalent for those age groups,” Dir. Bond explained. “So the fact that we are able to now vaccinate around the same time that the school is opening, is really exciting.”

Students age 16 and up can sign up to get vaccinated now that Gov. Ned Lamont has opened eligibility to all residents 16+.

“The Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and up and so we made a request for the vaccine to be available for teens for that particular week,” Dir. Bond said.

The week-long clinic will be held April 12-16 – the same week as Spring Break for Elm City students. Dir. Bond says they have enough capacity to vaccinate between 400-500 students a day.

“It gives us hope because we can begin to mitigate this pandemic and not have potential clusters of cases happening throughout the high schools.”

Adding an extra layer of protection for students in the clasroom. New Haven school officials are on board wit hthe plan.

Dr. Iline Tracey, superintendent of New Haven Public Schools said, “Especially for the high school teachers, they will feel much safer that they are vaccinated, and their students are vaccinated.”

Restoring a sense of normalcy for kids during a tumultuous year.

“We’re hoping that parents come,” Dir. Bond said. “If they don’t have an appointment, they can come with their child and get vaccinated.”

New Haven’s Health Department says you can call them to sign up for the clinic at 203-946-9999.