NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is gearing up for its Fourth of July celebration. Officials said the city is spending $30,000 this year for fireworks that should light up the New Haven sky for more than 20 minutes.

The celebration starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with fireworks beginning around 9:15 p.m.

“You don’t have to come to Wilbur Cross to watch the fireworks,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “A good rule of thumb is that if you can see the top of East Rock Park and the monument, you can probably see the fireworks.”

Again this year, New Haven police will be on the lookout for illegal fireworks. If it explodes or shoots in the air, it is not legal in Connecticut.

“Children are handling and not being supervised properly, the bottle rockets that a lot of people love to send up into the air, they land on the roofs, and they start fires,” New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said. “We’ve had several major fires in the city of New Haven in the last three years.”

Even the fireworks that are legal cause fires every year. Fire officials said the biggest problem is how and when you throw what’s left away.

“More fires are caused by improper disposal than the fireworks themselves,” New Haven Fire Chief of Operations Dan Coughlin said. “So make sure everything is soaked down; make sure that everything has had plenty of time to cool off.”

With conditions drier than usual, the New Haven Fire Department is bringing in extra manpower and equipment on July 4 just to be safe.

If you don’t want to leave the comfort of your home to watch New Haven’s fireworks on the Fourth of July, tune in to WCTX Channel 9 or stream it live on WTNH.com around 9:15 p.m.