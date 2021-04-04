New Haven preparing to welcome some high school students back to the classroom Monday after over a year remote learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many high school students in New Haven are preparing to return to in-person learning Monday after over a year learning from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

District leaders called the reopening a long-awaited effort Sunday night.

The decision to bring high school students back to in-person learning has not been without its challenges, but district leaders say they have put a lot of work and preparation to ensure students can be welcomed back safely.

The decision to allow students the option of returning to in-person learning came just days after the state allowed teachers and school professionals to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. And now, with the April 5 reopening on the horizon, health officials with the city have also begun conversations about student vaccines.

With the state now allowing folks 16 and over to sign up for the vaccine, there are lots of moving parts to this reopening, lots of building inspections and social distancing preparations in place.

City leaders say students need to be back in the classroom and the time is now.

Mayor Justin Elicker told News 8, “Our high schoolers have been out since the beginning of the pandemic and I know from talking with a lot of them that they’re really excited to go back. But it’s also helpful to go back because in-person learning by far is more effective.”

