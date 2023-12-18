NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pope Francis has formally approved the blessing of same-sex couples, reversing a 2021 ruling condemning same-sex unions.

In a new document released by the Vatican Monday, it said that people seeking a blessing shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it. But there is a condition explained in the document. The condition is that pastoral blessings should not resemble a wedding and marriage remains a sacrament between a man and a woman.

The director of the Center of Catholic Studies at Sacred Heart University explains what a blessing means for same-sex couples.

“A couple who asks for that blessing recognizes that they want God’s presence in their life, recognizes that they want to make their life better in God’s presence,” Michelle Loris said.

This is a big deal for LGBTQ Catholics who couldn’t receive this sort of blessing before. In 2021, the Vatican condemned the blessings of same-sex unions, saying God cannot bless sin. This decision now reverses that.

Juancarlos Soto, the executive director of the New Haven Pride Center said this is a step in the right direction.

“As a community center, we see what can happen when individuals are disconnected from spiritual connection or something that brings them that sense of belonging within the sphere for spirituality, so to see something like this, warms my heart,” he said.

Soto said there is still a long way to go, as the Church still doesn’t approve of same-sex marriage.

The Archdiocese of Hartford said the document requires evaluation before they can make an informed comment.