NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Pride New Haven 2023 is set to kick off its popular festival Monday with a flag-raising ceremony.

The week-long festival is put on by the New Haven Pride Center and is known as one of Connecticut’s largest LGBTQ events and celebrations.

This year, the festival will take place from Sept. 18 to 24 and will include Pride Volunteer Day on Tuesday, Drag Artist Story Hour on Wednesday, a New Haven Block Party on Saturday and a New Haven Pride BBQ on Sunday.

Mayor Elicker will join the New Haven Pride Center as well as other members and allies for the flag-raising kickoff ceremony on Monday, which will begin at 1 p.m. on the New Haven Green.

“You look at what’s going on in the rest of the world, some of the dialogue that we see in the United States that’s tearing each other down. We not only reject that behavior in New Haven, but we very proactively support and call out what we’re proud about. And that is a place that welcomes everyone,” Mayor Elicker said.

