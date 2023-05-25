NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A program based out of New Haven is bridging the digital divide. A problem that really came to light during the pandemic.

In this week’s edition of “Connecticut Up Close,” Concepts For Adaptive Learning (CFAL) has been bringing people into the computer age for the past two decades.

Most of us can’t imagine life without a computer, and the skills needed to effectively navigate the internet. “They come to us because they don’t have the funding to buy a computer or attend a computer class, so we are providing a lot of that for free,” said Tesha Tramantono-Kelly, Executive Director of Concepts For Adaptive Learning.

That’s the mission of concepts for adaptive learning for digital inclusion–creating digital equity, so people with limited financial resources have access to tech.

CFAL offers a 10-week training program for adults. When they complete it, they receive their own computer to take home. “Opportunities are being missed for so many communities, because they don’t have the same opportunities as everybody else,” said Kelly.

Rashad Jackson went through the program, and is now an instructor at CFAL. “It was the stepping stone that I really needed to get into the tech world, and this is the perfect place to start,” said Rashad Jackson, CFAL Technical Instructor.

The computers come from local corporations and colleges, and instead of being thrown out, they’re given to CFAL, so they can get a second life.

James Mitchell has refurbished thousands of computers for CFAL over the years. He says there is nothing like seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they leave with their very own computer.

The program is free and open to anyone and funded primarily through grants.

CFAL services people all across the greater New Haven area. You can get in touch with them at (475)-285-6500, or info@cfal.ct.org, or via this link.