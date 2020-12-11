New Haven Promise deadline approaches for scholarship applications

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Last month, New Haven Promise turned 10-years-old. Certainly, the initiative is aptly named.

It serves as a bridge to higher education and college affordability for greater New Haven students.    

“To date, we’ve spent $21 million to fund roughly 2,000 students over these ten years,” Promise President Patricia Melton said.

Of course, everything is different this year. And, for those high school students with a grade point average of 2.5 or better, the clock is ticking. Scholarship applications are due by Dec. 23.

“Our students and families are under incredible duress,” Melton said. “We do track our applications from year to year. We are down about 20% with nine days to go until the deadline.”

Melton, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, has no doubt the students and their families will respond. She believes in the process. “One of the most amazing things that I’ve been able to see is that our scholars who were in those first classes are coming back to the city. They’re buying homes, they’re getting married. Their children are pledging in our database. That’s pretty phenomenal,” Melton said/.

She believes in New Haven. She came here to study at Yale.  “I left Cleveland to realize my educational dreams, ” she said.

To start the application, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

West Haven family creates live stream Christmas series to honor late son

News /

Naugatuck's Unified Command Team talks massive preparation for vaccine distribution

News /

West Haven's Dive Bar and Restaurant closes voluntarily after COVID-19 exposure

News /

New Haven Promise deadline approaches for scholarship applications

News /

Rescue dogs and the COVID-19 pandemic

News /

Home Holiday Light Display in Hamden to keep the holiday season fun and bright, and from a distance

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss