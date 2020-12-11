New Haven Promise deadline approaches for scholarship applications

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Last month, New Haven Promise turned 10-years-old. Certainly, the initiative is aptly named.

It serves as a bridge to higher education and college affordability for greater New Haven students.

“To date, we’ve spent $21 million to fund roughly 2,000 students over these ten years,” Promise President Patricia Melton said.

Of course, everything is different this year. And, for those high school students with a grade point average of 2.5 or better, the clock is ticking. Scholarship applications are due by Dec. 23.

“Our students and families are under incredible duress,” Melton said. “We do track our applications from year to year. We are down about 20% with nine days to go until the deadline.”

Melton, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, has no doubt the students and their families will respond. She believes in the process. “One of the most amazing things that I’ve been able to see is that our scholars who were in those first classes are coming back to the city. They’re buying homes, they’re getting married. Their children are pledging in our database. That’s pretty phenomenal,” Melton said/.

She believes in New Haven. She came here to study at Yale. “I left Cleveland to realize my educational dreams, ” she said.

To start the application, click here.