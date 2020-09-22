New Haven Public Library eliminates overdue fines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Haven Public Library is going fine free.

There are no longer daily overdue fines. However, library members are now responsible for replacement charges for lost of damaged items.

The goal of getting rid of fines is to make access equitable to everyone and to not have fines be a deterrent.

“We allow people to uplift themselves and making sure we don’ t have artificial barriers to people’s access to improving their education, improving their children’s access to reading material and words, improving their ability to broaden themselves is something that we work hard to do,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, (D) New Haven.

If replacement charges go unpaid, borrowing privileges will be suspended. Once payments is made, they’ll be restored.