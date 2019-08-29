New Haven Public School Superintendent apologizes for bus stop confusion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Thursday, students in New Haven are heading back to school, and there may be a few bumps in the road for anyone riding the bus after changes the district is now trying to fix.

It’s been a stressful week for some bus drivers and families after officials made changes to to certain routes. To make matters worse, many families found out just days ago.

The good news is officials are working to fix any problems so the beginning of the school year is a smooth transition for everyone.

Earlier in the week, we reported that transportation officials eliminated bus stops in order to do a couple things:

Reduce long ride times and pollution

Get rid of any redundancies on routes

Promote healthy activity by having some students now walk to school

New Haven Public School Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks says she found out about this back in the spring and was told it would not disrupt families. Then, just days ago she discovered that was not the case. A lot of parents upset about all of this and demanding action.

Dr. Birks apologized profusely for the unnecessary stress this has caused everyone.

“I am very disappointed that we have inconvenienced families and I just want families to know that they have my commitment to ensure we get this right if they can be patient. I’ve asked the operations team to get back to me every day and the Board of Education with what they have done to make sure we remedy this for our families.”

Dr. Birks says that bus drivers have been instructed to pick up any student going to the same school they’re headed to, whether they are supposed to be on that bus or not.

Once buses arrive at school, staff will then help figure out where everyone belongs. Extra buses will then be added for the ride home.

