New Haven Public Schools postpones releasing choice placement selections

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools has made the decision to postpone releasing the results of their school choice placement selections for the 2020-2021 academic year.

They have rescheduled to release the results of the placement lottery to April 14.

They say there is a delay because their schools and district offices are still closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All applying families are asked to monitor their emails and text messages closely for additional information.

Updates will also be made available at www.nhps.net and www.newhavenmagnetschools.com.