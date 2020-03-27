1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus Alert Medical health professionals discuss the threat coronavirus poses to incarcerated people and call on officials to consider releasing them

New Haven Public Schools postpones releasing choice placement selections

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools has made the decision to postpone releasing the results of their school choice placement selections for the 2020-2021 academic year.

They have rescheduled to release the results of the placement lottery to April 14.

They say there is a delay because their schools and district offices are still closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All applying families are asked to monitor their emails and text messages closely for additional information.

Updates will also be made available at www.nhps.net and www.newhavenmagnetschools.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Lt. Governor encouraging residents to support local farmers during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lt. Governor encouraging residents to support local farmers during pandemic"

Protesters gather outside New Haven Correctional Center asking for state leaders to release inmates amid coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters gather outside New Haven Correctional Center asking for state leaders to release inmates amid coronavirus pandemic"

Yale New Haven Hospital sends urgent call out for public's help making, delivering face masks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale New Haven Hospital sends urgent call out for public's help making, delivering face masks"

New Haven reports 30 cases of coronavirus, Bella Vista resident reports positive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven reports 30 cases of coronavirus, Bella Vista resident reports positive"

Madison teacher stuck in Peru with mother, niece now back home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison teacher stuck in Peru with mother, niece now back home"

First responders on high alert while responding to calls during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders on high alert while responding to calls during coronavirus pandemic"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss