New Haven Public Schools prepare to double in-person classroom time for some of its students, to move from a 2-day schedule to 4 days

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools are preparing to double in-person classroom time for some of its students. Some students already enrolled in in-person classes will move from a two-day schedule to four days.

School officials tell News 8 that while they don’t have a set date on when student time in the classroom will increase, they say it’s all about following the science in terms of what is safe for students.

As it stands, students from Kindergarten – 3rd grade currently attend in-person school four days a week while 4th – 8th graders attend two days a week in person. Either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday with Wednesday remaining a deep cleaning day for the school buildings, but there is a movement within the district to bring 4th – 5th graders to four days a week as well.

The district is also looking to reopen high schools starting April 5, which per City Health Director Maritza Bond, is a good day since that’s also the day where 16-year-olds will be eligible for the vaccine. School leaders say the district is in a good place for opening more and doing so safely.

“We are continuing our conversations with the health department to ensure that we can bring our kids back safely, we know many of our families want this to occur within the city,” Keisha Redd-Hannans, Assistant Superintendent, New Haven Public Schools. “For our kids, there’s a true benefit to be back in school learning socializing with their friends and there’s nothing like in-person learning.”

