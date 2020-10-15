New Haven Public Schools reaffirms decision to start in-person classes Nov. 9

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools will have the option to start in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, and no sooner.

A spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed to News 8, students will get the chance to start in-person classes on Nov. 9 as long as the school buildings meet the COVID-19 health safety standards.

Students can still choose to learn remotely.

The announcement was made during Wednesday evening’s Board of Education meeting. The news first reported by the New Haven Independent Wednesday night.

Students in the Elm City have been learning fully remotely since the beginning of the school year. The plan going into the semester was to have students participate in all distance learning for the first 10 weeks of school.

In the meeting Wednesday, Board members decided they did not need to update their vote from what was decided during the summer break.