 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

New Haven Public Schools reaffirms decision to start in-person classes Nov. 9

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public Schools will have the option to start in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, and no sooner.

A spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed to News 8, students will get the chance to start in-person classes on Nov. 9 as long as the school buildings meet the COVID-19 health safety standards.

Students can still choose to learn remotely.

The announcement was made during Wednesday evening’s Board of Education meeting. The news first reported by the New Haven Independent Wednesday night.

Students in the Elm City have been learning fully remotely since the beginning of the school year. The plan going into the semester was to have students participate in all distance learning for the first 10 weeks of school.

In the meeting Wednesday, Board members decided they did not need to update their vote from what was decided during the summer break.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

12th annual Center for Cancer Care 5K raises over $34k to benefit Griffin Health

News /

Fight the Blight: Waterbury cleaning up illegal dumping along Naugatuck River, across Brass City

News /

City of New Haven issues Halloween guidance; recommends avoiding events like traditional trick-or-treating

News /

Oxford mother charged with manslaughter in baby's July overdose death

News /

North Haven H.S. students virtually take part in mock presidential election

News /

Babysitter facing charges after badly burned 8-month-old found in New Haven dumpster

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss