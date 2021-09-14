New Haven Public Schools requiring students attending sporting events to be accompanied by parent, guarding following fights in the stands

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – New Haven Public Schools has announced that until further notice, students attending sporting events may only do so in the company of a parent or guardian.

This announcement comes after several fights that occurred in the stands during Friday’s football game between James Hillhouse High School and Hamden High School.

Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey put out a notice to families saying that these incidents created conditions that were unsafe for fans and required intervention by the New Haven Police Department.

Due to the fights, New Haven Public Schools says that until further notice, students may attend the sporting events only in the company of a parent or guardian.

The parent or guardian is required to be present for as long as the student is in attendance.

