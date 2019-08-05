New Haven Puerto Rican Festival happening on Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 4th annual Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is celebrating all things Puerto Rican culture.

The event will take place on the New Haven Green on Saturday, August 10th from 1 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

This family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks and entertainment throughout the day.

News 8 will be providing live coverage on-air and online beginning at 6 p.m. with Jocelyn Maminta, Laura Hutchinson and Meteorologist Joe Furey on-location. Watch live on our News 8 app.

Learn more about the event on Facebook: 4th Annual Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven.