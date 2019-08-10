WATCH LIVE: New Haven Puerto Rican Festival underway

New Haven

by: , LaSalle Blanks

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watching on the News 8 app? Click here.

The New Haven Puerto Rican Festival is underway in New Haven, and News 8 is there for the celebrations!

The annual celebration of the Puerto Rican heritage started on the New Haven green at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, and will continue into the evening until 9:30 p.m.

There are all kinds of things to do like eat great Puerto Rican food and dance to the music.

This year, they are honoring Louzia, Puerto Rico, a town hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson, Jocelyn Maminta, and Joe Furey are on the green too and will give a live update on the festival tonight at 6:30 on TV and on WTNH.com.

