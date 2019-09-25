New Haven Rabbi found guilty of Risk of Injury to Child

(WTNH) — New Haven Rabbi Daniel Greer has been found guilty of four felony counts of Risk of Injury to a Child.

The verdict was read Wednesday morning.

A former student said Geer molested him when he attended the Yeshiva of New Haven school from 2001-2005.

Sex assault charges against the 79-year-old were dropped this week because of a statute of limitations.

