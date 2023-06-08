NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special flag raising ceremony Thursday on the New Haven Green marked Pride Month during a year of contentious anti-LGBTQ legislation across the nation.

“So, when I’m asked what Pride Month means to young folks here, it means action,” one speaker said. “That’s what Pride Month means.”

There have been 555 anti-transgender bills introduced in the U.S. this year, with 78 passed.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker joined the New Haven Pride Center and members of the LGBTQ community for the the event.

Thursday also marked Wethersfield’s third annual Pride Month celebration.