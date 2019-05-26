New Haven rally looks to address recent violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A rally will be held in New Haven on Sunday to stem the tide of recent violence.

The rally will be held by the group "Ice the Beef Youth."

Sunday marks their second rally since a 9 year old was shot in his parents' car while looking for his basketball that had been stolen.

Related Content: Police investigate after 9-year-old boy shot while in car in New Haven

The rally take place at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Bassett Street.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.