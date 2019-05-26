New Haven

New Haven rally looks to address recent violence

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 11:49 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:49 AM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A rally will be held in New Haven on Sunday to stem the tide of recent violence. 

The rally will be held by the group "Ice the Beef Youth."

Sunday marks their second rally since a 9 year old was shot in his parents' car while looking for his basketball that had been stolen. 

The rally take place at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Bassett Street.

