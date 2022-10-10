NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is among the nation’s most well-protected cities from natural disasters, according to a new WalletHub study released Monday.

The city ranks sixth on the list of safest cities in the natural disaster category, which includes factors such the area’s risk of receiving earthquakes, floods, hail, hurricane storm surges, tornados and wildfires.

The city most safe from natural disasters is Dover, Delaware, followed by Brownsville in Texas, Corpus Christi in Texas, Rochester, New York and Buffalo, New York, according to the rankings. Bridgeport came in at 16th.

The city most prone to natural disasters? The top two — Oklahoma City and Wichita — are in the Midwest, while the next five worst areas are in California.

Overall, the rankings used home, community, natural disaster and financial safety indicators to come up with its listings. The survey included 182 cities nationwide from everything from the amount of firefighters in an area, to the poverty rate to how frequent car crashes are.

Bridgeport came in at 31st overall, ranking 47th in home and community safety, 16th in natural disaster safety and 108th in financial safety.

New Haven placed 67th overall, ranking 101th in home and community safety, sixth in natural disaster safety and 73rd in financial safety.

The overall top 10 safest cities in America, according to WalletHub, are:

Columbia, M.D. Nashua, N.H. Laredo, T.X. Portland, P.E. Warwick, R.I. Yonkers, N.Y. Gilbert, A.Z. Burlington, V.T. Raleigh, N.C. Lewiston, M.E.

The 10 cities at the bottom of the list are:

173. Chattanooga, T.N.

174. Jackson, M.S.

175. Oakland, C.A.

176. Oklahoma City, O.K.

177. Memphis, T.N.

178. Baton Rouge, L.A.

179. Detroit, M.I.

180. San Bernardino, C.A.

181. Fort Lauderdale, F.L.

182. St. Louis, M.O.