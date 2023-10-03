NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A push in New Haven hopes to close the digital divide.

The city has received a $250,000 grant from the Federal Communications Commission to help families in need obtain internet access.

Existing programs help qualifying families pay for internet access and get computers. The federal funds will be used for outreach so that more people know how to get the help they need.

One of those programs provides $30 monthly subsidies toward a household’s monthly internet bills.

“That may be a little thing to a lot of people, but it’s a big thing to people who are going through daily situations who need access,” said Ron Hurt, a member of the New Haven Board of Alders.

There are 25,000 New Haven families eligible for help paying for internet access. Less than half have signed up.

More information on how to apply is available online.