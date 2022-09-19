NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is set to receive a $25 million FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant for the city’s Inland Coastal Resiliency Project.

This project will help keep the New Haven area protected from severe weather events, particularly flooding, but also includes events such as wildfires and heat waves as well.

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro joined Gov. Ned Lamont and Mayor Justin Elicker on Monday morning to announce the grant.

DeLauro highlighted how infrastructure funding would invest in the stormwater tunnel and living shoreline project, which would protect integral parts of New Haven from flood waters, such as Union Station and surrounding neighborhoods.

Officials said that the Flood Mitigation Assistance and BRIC programs provide funds to states, local communities, tribes, and territories for eligible mitigation activities to strengthen their preparedness.

Pre-disaster programs like these fund projects that invest in helping reduce the suffering that is caused by natural disasters. They also aim to help avoid future disaster costs, particularly in disadvantaged communities in the face of extreme heat and more severe floods, fires, or hurricanes.