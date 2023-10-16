NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of New Haven is being recognized as a climate leader for the state.

The group Sustainable CT gave New Haven gold certification status for its sustainability practices on city-owned buildings.

It is the first city in Connecticut to receive the honor.

New Haven is continuing to develop more solar projects at city facilities to electrify its vehicle fleet and incentivize homeowners to reduce their carbon footprint.

“You see that people are wanting to live in a place like New Haven because it allows people to be climate-friendly and have lives that are better for themselves as well,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D-Conn.) said.

New Haven had to meet high standards and complete a variety of actions across a broad range of sustainability categories to earn gold certification status.