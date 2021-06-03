New Haven recruiting for summer camp counselors

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City officials are pushing for teens to get moving toward summer jobs. Mayor Justin Elicker and city leaders took part in a summer Youth and Recreation job fair Thursday.

The city Rec Department is recruiting for summer camp directors and counselors. We spoke to a West Haven High School student who applied for a job Thursday.

He says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to get outside, interact with other kids, and stay out of trouble.

Keon Iverson, 16, told us, “So kids don’t get locked up, don’t go to jail, don’t do drugs so they just have fun. Get on a bike, ride bikes. That’s what I do, ride bikes. It’s fun. You can ride bikes, play basketball, baseball, lacrosse, and all that. Swings. Something, have a run. Just be outside and stay out of trouble.”

If you’re interested in being a camp counselor, or you want information about the city’s summer programs, go to: https://www.newhavenct.gov/YOUTH/

