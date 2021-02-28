New Haven releases COVID vaccination plan for teachers, educational staff, childcare professionals starting March 3

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven announced Sunday their plan for COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers, educational staff, and childcare professionals starting Monday, March 1. Monday, the state’s vaccination eligibility expands for those over 55, educators, and childcare professionals.

New Haven’s Health Department will offer on-site vaccination clinics to public and parochial school staff beginning March 3, 2021. The Department will also host a mass vaccination clinic for New Haven school staff and daycare providers at Career High School on March 20, 24, and 31. Vaccinations are by appointment only.

A vaccination clinic will also be set up for the First Student Bus Company and is tentatively planned for March 10.

Fair Haven Community Health Center (FHCHC) will open a mass vaccination site operating every Tuesday through Friday at Wilbur Cross High School with dedicated appointments for school and early childhood staff starting March 3.

FHCHC and Cornell Scott Hill-Health Center each plan to offer vaccines for school staff through their respective school-based health centers.

Yale New Haven Health System will offer vaccines for school staff through dedicated appointments at their clinic locations. School and daycare staff will be contacted by the Health Department with information on how to register for these dedicated clinics.

The Health Department will be conducting vaccinations at the following school sites:

March 3rd:

L.W. Beecher School, 100 Jewell St.

Brennan-Rogers Magnet School, Wilmot Rd.

Celentano School, 400 Canner St.

Conte West Hills Middle School, 511 Chapel St.

Christopher Columbus Family Academy, 255 Blatchley Ave.

John C. Daniels School, 569 Congress Ave.

East Rock Community Magnet School, 133 Nash St.

Edgewood STEAM Magnet School, 737 Edgewood Ave.

Elm City Montessori School, 495 Blake St.

Hooker Elementary School, 180 Canner St.

Hooker Middle School, 691 Whitney Ave.

Benjamin Jepson Magnet School, 15 Lexington Ave.

Nathan Hale School, 480 Townsend Ave.

Barack Obama Magnet School, 69 Farnham Ave.

Ross Woodward School, 189 Barnes Ave.

Wexler-Grant School, 55 Foote St.

March 12th:

Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School, 150 Kimberly Ave.

Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School, 177 College St.

ESUMS, 500 Boston Post Rd., West Haven

High School in the Community, 175 Water St.

Metropolitan Business Academy, 115 Water St.

New Haven Academy, 444 Orange St.

Riverside Education Academy, 103 Hallock Ave,

Sound School, 60 S. Water St.

Quinnipiac School, 460 Lexington Ave.

West Rock STEAM Academy, 311 Valley St.

Partners offering vaccinations in the City of New Haven:

Yale New Haven Health System Visit the website here or call: 833-ASK-YNHH

Cornell Scott Hill Health Center Visit the website here or call: 203-503-3000

Fair Haven Community Health Care Visit the website here or call: 203-871-4179

Walgreens (436 Whalley Ave., 88 York St., or 87 Foxon St.) Visit the website here 436 Whalley Ave.: (203) 777-8001; 88 York St.: (203) 752-9893; 87 Foxon St.: (203) 469-3016.

Walmart (315 Foxon Blvd.) Visit the website here



“It is so important that every member of our community gets vaccinated. As we implement the governor’s next phase of vaccine rollout, our team will be working hard to vaccinate paraprofessionals, custodians, food service workers, teachers, and other school staff. I want to thank our team at the Health Department for their tireless work to get New Haveners vaccinated and save lives,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“Thank you, public health nurses, for answering the call throughout the pandemic and again as we transition to vaccinating eligible school and daycare professionals,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. “This is a vital step in our efforts to move from part-time hybrid learning to full-time classroom learning for New Haven’s students and their families,” she concluded.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, call 2-1-1, or visit the City’s COVID-19 hub.

Starting Monday, eligible individuals over the age of 55 (outside of school staff) can call 1-877-918-2224 to schedule an appointment. New Haven residents are encouraged to call 203-639-2245 to schedule an appointment.