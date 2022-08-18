NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of New Haven has completed its investigation after COVID-19 vaccine doses were improperly stored earlier this year.

In February 2022, 656 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine were improperly stored at a freezing temperature longer than the recommended period and were subsequently administered, according to officials.

An independent investigation was conducted by New Light Investigations.

The report finds that the former Public Health Nursing Director, “failed to communicate challenges and problems with vaccine management in a timely manner to Health Department leadership and failed to plan for the transition of responsibly for vaccine management following the resignation of the employee previously charged with this function.”

The report also found that the New Haven Health Department acted in an expedient manner once the Public Health Nursing Director was terminated. The report also supports the continuation of a corrective plan launched by the New Haven Health Department.

“We promised accountability, transparency and a full and thorough investigation into this incident, and the City’s internal investigation and New Light Investigation’s independent investigation deliver on this commitment,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “It is truly unfortunate this incident occurred, and we apologize for the inconvenience that it caused to patients. We owed it to them to get to the bottom of this issue, to identify what went wrong, and to take corrective action to help ensure it doesn’t happen again — and, as this report outlines, that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

To read the full report, click here.