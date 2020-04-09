New Haven reports 463 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths, Career High now taking homeless patients, students get free internet while home-learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker reported Thursday the city now has 463 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, and that Hill Regional Career High School has started taking homeless individuals who have tested positive for the virus. Superintendent of Schools, too, announced their students will now be receiving free internet to do work while home-learning during the pandemic.

RELATED: New Haven coronavirus cases up to 363, 13 deaths, mayor gives update on isolation housing of homeless at hotels during pandemic

Mayor Elicker said that as of Thursday, Career High School now has taken in two homeless individuals who are being treated for COVID-19 but have been released from the hospital.

This is the start of using Career as an isolation shelter for homeless individuals who have tested positive for the virus and have nowhere to go to self-isolate and recover.

RELATED: Controversy over using New Haven high school for homeless isolation center as Mayor Elicker announces new coronavirus cases

According to the mayor, the city now has 12 firefighters out sick, nine firefighters who have tested positive, and 28 police officers out sick, and four police officers who have tested positive. One PD officer has recovered, been cleared by medical staff, and returned to work.

Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey reported that the school system was having trouble connecting all students to reliable internet. Thursday Dr. Tracey announced the school connected with Comcast, and the company is now giving families free internet and Xfinity hot spots for free while they are home-learning during the pandemic through May 15.

Earlier this week, less than half the students across New Haven Public Schools were accessing school work online. Dr. Tracey reported Thursday more than 80% of students are now accessing school work online.

Families can get access to the free internet through Comcast by reporting to their principals what their needs are. The principals will communicate with the superintendent to connect them with services.

“We are in gear to help families the best way we can through this process,” Dr. Tracey said.

RELATED: Connecticut’s plan for increased coronavirus cases in nursing homes

Mayor Elicker also expressing concerns about the spike in coronavirus cases in nursing home facilities across the city, saying “We’re having active conversations with the leadership of the nursing homes to limit any additional spread on the sites. This is something we’re concerned about and working on as well.”

The mayor says the state has been having regular conversations with nursing homes to make sure they are conducting safe practices to limit any potential risk of virus spread to the elderly.