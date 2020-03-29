New Haven reports 71 cases of COVID-19, mayor closes playgrounds due to lack of social-distancing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker reported the Elm City now has 71 positive cases of coronavirus, but the city expects the number to continue to climb.

Health officials report of the 71 positive cases in New Haven, 41% are individuals age 25-49, and 35% are age 65 and older.

The mayor also announced that starting Sunday they are closing playgrounds – public and school – because of consistent complaints of groups. This does not include parks.

He says those playgrounds that have fences will be locked and those without will have a sign that reports the closing.

The mayor says they will not be arresting anyone, but the police will be monitoring these playgrounds.

In terms of Bella Vista Apartments where an individual tested positive last week, they have increased security on-site and on the street to restrict unauthorized visitors.

New Haven Fire Chief reports his department has roughly eight firefighters awaiting results of their coronavirus tests.

New Haven Police Chief Reyes reports his department is waiting for the results of two additional officers from previously reported.

According to Mayor Elicker, even though the first-responders are fast-tracked for testing, the tests are taking quite a long time to come back because there are so many people needing tests and the testing is currently limited.