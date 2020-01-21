New Haven residents and elected officials calling on Yale University to do more for the city

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Several dozen community members and elected officials from across the state joined a standing-room-only crowd at the Varick Memorial AME Zion Church in New Haven for a special MLK Day Service to renew their commitment to the civil rights icon’s legacy, and to call on Yale University to contribute more to the Elm City Monday.

Leaders called for a stronger relationship between the Ivy League University and New Haven beginning with its tax breaks.

“The theme is about a partnership; it’s about paying your share and empowering the neighborhoods in which you reside,” said Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden.

Wooden was joined by New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro to renew their commitment to the community they serve and to pressure the university.

Community members saying Yale represents some of the wealthiest in the country while many residents in the city can’t make ends meet.

“In the last days of Dr. King’s life, he talked about the other America. He talked about an America where people on one side of America had homes with carpets wall to wall and the other America with rats and roaches wall-to-wall.” – Reverent Scott Marks, New Haven

“Yale, which is a major player in New Haven and in our state, offers a lot of value, but in New Haven it also represents inequality and the gaps in society from the ‘haves’ and the ‘have-nots.'” – Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden

The group New Haven Rising said Yale University expands its footprint throughout the city and benefits from a $30 billion endowment with tax exemptions. Meanwhile, the City of New Haven faces a potential budget deficit of $50 million and the city’s schools face another round of budget cuts.

Marks told News 8 the playing field should be leveled.

“We’re calling for Yale to be more of a partner. They do many tremendous things, but basically we want to make sure that all of the city rises together.” – Reverent Scott Marks, New Haven

Yale University sent this statement in response to the demand: