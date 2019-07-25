New Haven residents show support for Puerto Rico

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Protestors joined in caling for Gov. Rossello’s resignation in New Haven Wednesday evening.

The two dozen protestors gathered at Criscuolo Park. They said it is time for a change.

Paola Acosta said, “This is the future of us and the people who once came to the United State because there was no future in Puerto Rico. This is the door opening for our children and the children of our children.”

