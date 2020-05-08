New Haven restaurant petitioning Lamont to let bars sell ready to drink cocktails

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As restaurants are finding ways to survive operating through takeout only, one owner is petitioning the state to allow bars and restaurants to make and sell their signature cocktails.

Olives and Oil owner John Brennan wants to open up a new avenue of revenue for Connecticut restaurants.

“My goal is to be able to batch our own cocktails and sell them ready to drink,” he said. “This obviously would help everybody in the state, not just us. A majority of restaurants out there, their loss of revenue is 50, 60, 70 percent depending on who you’re speaking to.”

So he’s started a petition. He said he doesn’t see it’s how any less safe than legal alcohol sales that are already happening.

“Just like going to a brewery to pick up a growler or a package store to pick up a bottle of wine, it’ll be sold in a sealed container,” he explained. “You take it home, and when you’re at home safely you can crack it open with your friends.”

The Connecticut Department for Consumer Protection said in a statement that they’re working provide guidance and will follow the advice of public health officials when considering any changes.

Cocktails to go have been made legal in many nearby states, including New York and Rhode Island.

Brennan said this will help restaurants save money on supplies when money is already so tight.

“By doing that it allows restaurants to use what they have in stock already,” he said. “When they shut us down it was really abrupt so we were left holding a lot of inventory in our hands. You’re talking about thousands of dollars in inventory and I know the case is similar for a lot of other Connecticut restaurants.”

The petition for restaurants and bars to be able to bottle, seal and sell their cocktails has more than 1,700 signatures.