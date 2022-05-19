NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is an outpouring of support for a New Haven restaurant that had its pride flag stolen over the weekend.

Blue Orchid said surveillance video captured the incident on camera. In the video, you can see a group of people standing outside the restaurant, with one person climbing up to take the flag, then walking away with it.

The restaurant said its customers have shown an incredible amount of support with two of them hand-delivering a new flag just a day later.

Another customer donated 60 mini pride flags to give out and Blue Orchid said there are more on the way.