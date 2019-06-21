New Haven restaurant Tony and Lucille's Little Italy restaurant closing after 53 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A long time fixture on New Haven's Wooster Street is closing its doors.
Tony and Lucille's Little Italy restaurant will close shop on Sunday for the last time.
Tony and Lucille's has been in business for 53 years. The owners announced their retirement along with closing the shop.
Family members are said to be bittersweet on the decision.
