NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Restaurant Week is returning this week. The bi-annual event will celebrate its 14th year beginning on Sunday.

The event will take place from March 27 through April 9 and gives visitors and residents a chance to reconnect with New Haven while experiencing renowned dining.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back diners to New Haven for restaurant week,” said Bruno Baggetta, Director for Market New Haven, Inc. “On the heels of mask mandates lifting, we look forward to patrons experiencing the city’s refueled energy this spring. We’re very proud that after 14 years running, New Haven Restaurant Week continues to be such a strong economic driver for the city.”

Over 50 dining establishments will take part in the event. Participating restaurants will offer a range of pre-fixe menus starting at $20 a person.

To see a full list of participating restaurants, click here.