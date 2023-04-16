NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Restaurant Week began on Sunday, bringing along diners — and deals — to two dozen participating eateries.

Options include Italian, Mexican and Peruvian food.

At Chakra, customers can choose a multi-course lunch and dinner special for $25 and $45. Walter Vera, the owner, said the restaurant already has 100 reservations for the week.

“I think Restaurant Week is a great way for small businesses to show what they have to offer, and also is good for community, because a lot of patrons will come to town for different places in Connecticut,” Vera said.

Restaurant Week ends on Friday. More details about deals are available online.