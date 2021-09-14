New Haven Restaurant Week is returning to Elm City on October 3

NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH)– Market New Haven Inc. has announced that New Haven Restaurant Week will be returning to Elm City from Sunday, October 3 to Saturday, October 16.

There will be 24 local restaurants offering Prix-Fixe menus for lunch and dinner. People will have the opportunity to experience some of New Haven’s finest dining at special pricing.

The prix-fixe menus will offer a two-course lunch for $21 per person and a three-course dinner for $42 per person. Those prices do not include drinks, taxes, and gratitude. Market New Haven Inc. highly recommends people make reservations for indoor and outdoor dining.

“New Haven Restaurant Week has, for the past 13 years, served as an opportunity to celebrate the city’s diverse and impressive culinary offerings,” said Bruno Baggetta, Interim Director for Market New Haven, Inc. “We are grateful for Citizens’ continued support which allows us to welcome diners to New Haven during the annual event. Diners can rest assured protocols are in place at all participating restaurants to keep health and safety front-of-mind while ensuring that the promotion is a fantastic experience for every guest.”

Recently opened restaurants like The Dining Room and Villa Lulu are being added to the New Haven Restaurant Week roster for this year.

The Connecticut Foodshare has been the official charity of the promotion since 2009. Over the past 12 years, participating restaurants have raised over $45,000 to combat hunger in New Haven and across Connecticut.

“Connecticut Foodshare is thankful to Market New Haven, Inc., Citizens, and all participating restaurants during New Haven Restaurant Week. In Connecticut, nearly 490,000 people, including 131,000 children, are struggling with food insecurity. We are grateful for the continued support from our community as we serve our neighbors in need across the state,” said Jason Jakubowski, President, and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare.

Visitors are asked to follow guidelines from the City of New Haven while visiting the city, including but not limited to wearing a face-covering indoors.

During New Haven Restaurant Week, The Shops at Yale will offer free 2-hour parking with same-day purchase of $25 or more from participating restaurants at lots located at 255 Crown Street (behind Pacifico and South Bay) and 56 Broadway (across from J. Crew).

To view New Haven Restaurant Week menus and restaurants, visit infonewhaven.com.