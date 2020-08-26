New Haven Restaurant Week kicking-off in mid-September

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Restaurant Week is getting a remix.

Restaurant Week is happening in the Elm City from Sept. 13 through Sept. 26.

You can still eat inside or outside at your favorite spots, but reservations are required with limited seating.

Participating restaurants will offer two-course lunches for $19 per person and three-course dinners for $36 per person.

There will also be new to-go dinners, which can be ordered at least a day in advance of pick-up. This is offered at $60 and can feed a party of four.

Park New Haven will offer a special discounted parking rate of $5 in the Temple Street, Crown Street and Granite Square garages between 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. The Shops at Yale will also offer $5 parking at lots located at 255 Crown Street (behind Pacifico & South Bay) and 161 York Street (behind Harvest Restaurant).

The full list of 25 restaurants for New Haven Restaurants Week(s) includes: