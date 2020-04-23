Breaking News
New Haven restaurants, Frontline join forces to give healthcare workers meals

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new coalition is feeding hospital workers as well as helping local restaurants keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic.

22 New Haven restaurants joined forces with Frontline, a national program with a local chapter in the Elm City. They provide local healthcare workers with 1,000 meals a day.

ROÌA Restaurant and Cafe in New Haven cooked 261 meals on Monday.

“We raised funds then those funds get funneled to Frontline New Haven and Frontline New Haven pays the restaurants currently around $15 dollars per meal.”

That money has allowed the owner of ROÌA to bring back five of his employees.

