New Haven restaurants taking yet another hit with COVID cases spiking

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many restaurants across the nation and right here in Connecticut have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

On Monday, the Elm City Social Club in New Haven closed and doesn’t plan to reopen until the 26th. They wrote on Instagram it was because of a recent spike in COVID cases in the restaurant community.

While over at Next Door, they say a staff member tested positive, and instead of forcing everyone to get tested, quarantine, and find folks to cover shifts, it was just easier for them to close and reopen on the 28th.

Douglas Coffin, the owner of Next Door, explained, “You’re scrambling to cover the schedule and then you’re hoping that everyone comes into the restaurant, but then you’re also praying that it’s not very busy ’cause you don’t have the staff to handle it and it just is a nightmare.”

Of course, this is on top of the workforce shortage and shut down in 2020. Right now the COVID positivity rate in New Haven is 3.6 percent.