New Haven reverend urges faith leaders not to reopen churches until they get enough PPE, suggests turning churches into testing sites

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven faith leaders held a virtual conference urging local churches not to reopen until they have proper PPE.

Reverend Boise Kimber, the President of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association, urged other church leaders to not reopen unless there is sufficient testing to show the virus is subsiding, there is enough PPE for church staff and parishioners. Also, that each church has a plan and funding for adequate sanitizing.

Reverend Kimber made a suggestion on how to increase testing in our state.

“I am raising the issue and saying to the mayor and to the governor,” he said, “churches can and should be used as testing sites.”

Additionally, Kimber asked the state for help getting PPE, thermometers, and other equipment to ensure they can reopen safely.

