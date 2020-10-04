New Haven Rising, Democratic leaders hold rally encouraging people to vote in November election

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Democratic leaders and supporters united to encourage people to vote in the Presidential and local elections.

A canvassing launch event took place in New Haven Saturday. The event was in support of Congressional candidate Jorge Cabrera and State Senator Gary Winfield.

One of the organizers said the fight to defeat Donald Trump is connected with the local battle New Haven Rising is waging to change the maps of segregation, which have haunted New Haven for a century.

Reverend Scott Marks, the Director of New Haven Rising, said at the event, “We’re looking to get the soul of America back, and basically the way we talk about that in every city in the country. You can go to a certain place on the map in the community, and people are unemployed like never before. People are dying. People have trouble getting affordable housing, and so we’re trying to change the map. For that to happen in the city of New Haven, we need Yale to change the map.”

New Haven Rising has been campaigning for an increase to Yale’s voluntary contribution for a year. Last month, the University drew outrage when it removed signs calling for Yale to respect New Haven and touting the $157 million tax break.

The University has since publicly apologized for removing the signs.