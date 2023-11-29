NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rite-Aid on Ferry Street in New Haven will close its doors on Dec. 3 amid a nationwide struggle for the pharmacy to stay in business.

The Rite-Aid pharmacy chain is struggling with more than $3 billion in debt and hundreds of lawsuits connected to the opioid epidemic.

Rite-Aid officials released the following statement regarding the abundance of closures.

“With the support of our lenders, we look forward to strengthening our financial foundation, advancing our transformation initiatives and accelerating the execution of our turnaround strategy,” said Jeffrey Stein, CEO and CRO of Rite-Aid. “In doing so, we will be even better able to deliver the healthcare products and services our customers and their families rely on now and in the future.”

Company officials said “underperforming” locations will close, including the one in New Haven, which is closing under a bankruptcy protection plan. Other locations closing include stores in Stamford and Waterbury.

“We have a lot of people in this community who aren’t necessarily transient in terms of mobility, and so it limits their options,” said customer Kevin Walton.

One option is to seek out one of Connecticut’s 22 other Rite-Aid pharmacies.

According to one of the cashiers, many customers have depended on the New Haven Rite-Aid for 30 years.

There is also an economic impact on the community as employees must now find jobs elsewhere.