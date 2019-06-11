New Haven sandwich shop ranks #7 in travel website's "50 Best Sandwich Spots in America"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo sandwich

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Hungry for lunch? Well if you're in or near New Haven you might want to go get a sandwich.

New Haven sandwich counter, Meat & Co., has been recently named one of "The 50 Best Sandwich Spots in America," by BIG 7 Travel, ranking high at number seven.

The travel website highlights Meat & Co.'s use of the "best local ingredients," along with their innovative sandwiches that are "downright Instagrammable. "

Big 7 Travel even specifically mentions their PLT (a BLT with porchetta) and their late-night specials that include rum bacon and gravy tots.

Meat & Co. is in the 9th Square and was started by the folks who created the nearby restaurant/bar 116 Crown.

For more on the sandwich shop, click here.

To read the full list of "The 50 Best Sandwich Spots In America," click here.

