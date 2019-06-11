New Haven sandwich shop ranks #7 in travel website’s “50 Best Sandwich Spots in America”

Hungry for lunch? Well if you’re in or near New Haven you might want to go get a sandwich. 

New Haven sandwich counter, Meat & Co., has been recently named one of “The 50 Best Sandwich Spots in America,” by BIG 7 Travel, ranking high at number seven. 

The travel website highlights Meat & Co.’s use of the “best local ingredients,” along with their innovative sandwiches that are “downright Instagrammable. “

Big 7 Travel even specifically mentions their PLT (a BLT with porchetta) and their late-night specials that include rum bacon and gravy tots. 

Meat & Co. is in the 9th Square and was started by the folks who created the nearby restaurant/bar 116 Crown.

For more on the sandwich shop, click here. 

To read the full list of “The 50 Best Sandwich Spots In America,” click here. 
 

