New Haven school board delaying release of Superintendent’s performance evaluation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There are still no answers on the future of the New Haven school district’s superintendent.

The district’s Board of Education made some last-minute changes to superintendent Carol Birks’ annual performance evaluation on Tuesday night.

She was supposed to get a draft this week but that’s now been pushed back to October 3rd.

The school board saying they were not ready to present it to her yet.

Superintendent Birks has been under intense scrutiny over her handling of the bus stop debacle at the start of the school year and her plan to eliminate teacher positions to close a budget hole.